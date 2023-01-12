January 13, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

All events and current news in live ticker

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 3 min read

1/7

Activists have been camping for days.

Energy company RWE has announced this Wednesday that it will begin “de-commissioning” the Rhenish lignite town of Letzerath. “As one of the first steps, a good fence of one and a half kilometer length will be erected for security reasons,” the committee said in the morning. “This represents the company’s own construction site, where the remaining buildings, utilities, roads and canals of the former settlement will be cleared in the next few weeks. Trees, bushes will be removed,” he said.

Hundreds of police officers have moved forward and cordoned off the place, leaving the company open and suggesting to the police whether the evacuation will begin now. In turn, he only confirmed that “expect an evacuation any time from Wednesday.” A police media spokesperson announced further containment measures at the location. Lützerath may be surrounded by police during the operation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Putin Moves Massive Nuclear Missile to Front of Ukraine

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Man sprays homeless people with hose, sparks outrage

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

These are the most valuable passports in the world in 2023

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

All events and current news in live ticker

2 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Putin Moves Massive Nuclear Missile to Front of Ukraine

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Man sprays homeless people with hose, sparks outrage

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

These are the most valuable passports in the world in 2023

1 day ago Terence Abbott