Taylor († 22) was buried alive in the snow

A terrible blizzard is blowing across America. More than 50 people have died across the country so far due to fog and extreme cold. Including Andel Taylor. She died in her car. Before dying, he sent one last message to his family.

1/7 Andelle Taylor was hit by a car on her way home and died.

It’s like some doomsday Hollywood movie. Parts of the US are freezing. Blizzard “Elliott” brought snow over the Christmas weekend, temperatures in the double-digit minus range — as low as minus 40 degrees — and hurricane-force winds.

More than 50 people have died across the country so far due to fog and extreme cold. Officials said 28 people died in Erie County alone, the worst-hit New York state. including Andelle Taylor († 22), a nurse from Charlotte (North Carolina).

He was on his way home from work on Friday when the blizzard hit. She got stuck in the snow with her car. Nothing works. There is no before or after. “She called for help several times,” her family said WCNC Charlotte. Nothing happened. The hour passed. He was found dead 18 hours later by rescuers who were caught up in the rescue effort.

She wanted to sleep first

Video taken by Taylor and posted by his sister shows the vehicle stuck in snow up to the windows. Her family said the young woman may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Taylor kept picking up his loved ones. Family and friends tried to reach her. Especially his half-brother Michael Taylor: “My car got stuck before it even started. Then I tried my uncle’s car.” This time with success. But: “After about two blocks we got stuck again.” The search continued.

“I got my mom’s Ford pickup around 11 p.m. It was the last car we had.” Nothing again. Around midnight, the family received another video from Andel. In it, she explained that if no help came, she would try to sleep for a while and muster up the strength to continue walking. The next morning she stopped answering her phone. When his car was found, it was completely covered in snow.

She started the engine

According to her family, Taylor did not freeze. “The cold is no problem,” explains his sister. She died due to lack of oxygen. Because: The exhaust pipes were also covered with ice. The young lady apparently left the engine running to keep warm. So researchers suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police investigations are still ongoing. Her mother, Wanda Brown Steele, feels like she’s in a dream. “I wish I could finally wake up.” The family set up a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of a memorial service so they can say a final goodbye to her. (abbot)