December 12, 2021

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Dead and missing in a gas explosion in Sicily

Arzu 13 mins ago 2 min read

  • 1/6

    Gas exploded Sunday night on the Italian island of Sicily.

  • 2/6

    Initial reports said one person was killed and several others were missing.

  • 5/6

    The city of Ravanusa has been affected.

  • 6/6

    Flames and scattered debris were seen in photos and videos. In

Many people have been killed in a devastating explosion at a residential building in Sicily. The bodies of a woman and a man could be recovered overnight, according to the fire department on Sunday.

In Ravanusa, two women rescued rescue workers from the rubble. According to media reports, about seven people are still missing, including a pregnant woman.

