Dead and missing in a gas explosion in Sicily

Many people have been killed in a devastating explosion at a residential building in Sicily. The bodies of a woman and a man could be recovered overnight, according to the fire department on Sunday.

In Ravanusa, two women rescued rescue workers from the rubble. According to media reports, about seven people are still missing, including a pregnant woman.

At around 8.30 pm, a loud noise frightened the people. The accident may have been caused by a faulty gas leak in the line. The explosion resulted in the collapse of a four-storey house and partial damage to nearby buildings. Videos of the fire brigade showed piles of debris, dust and debris in the distance. Again and again the fire burned. Mob dogs searched the ruins.

“It looks like Beirut,” said Salvo Kozina, regional head of civil defense at the Adkronos news agency in response to the devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital. He talked about broken glass and debris thrown dozens of meters away from the site of the explosion.

The media quoted Rosa Carmina, 80, as recovering from the house, saying “suddenly the light went out and then the roof and floor fell down.” Trapped in the rubble, she screamed for help.

The mayor of the town of about 10,000 people near Agrijento in the south of the island talks about a “tragedy”. “More than three houses have been affected by the fire. There are voices beneath the ruins, ”said Carmelo de Angelo. Contrary to initial reports, the children were missing. How the bombing happened should now be investigated. The Attorney General’s Office is investigating. (STA / PR)