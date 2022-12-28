December 28, 2022

Pope Francis: Benedict XVI “very sick”

Terence Abbott 50 mins ago 2 min read

Joseph Ratzinger is now much weaker than he was in office.

Pope Francis (86) had asked the faithful to offer “special prayers” for the 95-year-old Benedict. ‘Think of him, he is very ill. “I ask the Lord to comfort and support him in this testimony of love for the Church until the end,” Francis said. Francis and the Holy See initially did not give any further details.

Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See, said that the Pope’s health had deteriorated in the last few hours. However, he added that the situation is now under control.

