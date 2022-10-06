Swiss mobility start-up clears 1.3 million CHF in lion’s den

In its last broadcast, the TV show “Lions Cave” talked about the record amount for the movement. Swiss e-scooter provider So Flow acquires 1.3 million Swiss francs

So flow from SG in windfall fl to Swiss company. Provider of e-scooters (Here is the TCS test), e-bikes and e-skateboards received the backing of investors on the TV show “Lion’s Den” and received the financial support they needed to continue growing.

So Flow works in micromobility and provides solutions for the so-called last mile to private and business customers. That convinced three out of five investors — two women, after all. Visionapartments founder Anja Graf, software entrepreneur Bettina Heim and Roland Brack, founder of Brack.ch are investing a total of 1.3 million francs in the Flawil-based company. No start-up has ever received so much money in the Swiss version of “The Lion’s Den”.

Keep growing

So Flo was surprised by her own success. Since it was founded six years ago, the start-up has grown its sales sixfold to CHF 14 million in six years. This year, So Flow expects to further double to CHF 30 million.

“Above all, we need new colleagues,” explained co-founder Manuel Huq (34) at the show. He hopes that the investor lions’ capital injection from the show will enable them to hire more employees. Small investors also have the opportunity to participate in So Flow’s success through crowdfunding.

At the same time, the company wants to expand further. The company is already operating in the US and Germany. In the near future, the e-scooters will also be available in Belgium, France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Spain. To this end, So Flow is working with BMW and other international partners on new products. A new product for private customers is slated to launch this fall.