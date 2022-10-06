October 7, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Swiss mobility start-up clears 1.3 million CHF in lion’s den

Terence Abbott 50 mins ago 2 min read

TV Show “Lions Den”

Start-up So Flow gets record investments

In its last broadcast, the TV show “Lions Cave” talked about the record amount for the movement. Swiss e-scooter provider So Flow acquires 1.3 million Swiss francs

1/12

In a recent episode, the Swiss investor project “Die Hol der Löwen” (The Lion’s Den) received 1.3 million francs for a start-up.

So flow from SG in windfall fl to Swiss company. Provider of e-scooters (Here is the TCS test), e-bikes and e-skateboards received the backing of investors on the TV show “Lion’s Den” and received the financial support they needed to continue growing.

So Flow works in micromobility and provides solutions for the so-called last mile to private and business customers. That convinced three out of five investors — two women, after all. Visionapartments founder Anja Graf, software entrepreneur Bettina Heim and Roland Brack, founder of Brack.ch are investing a total of 1.3 million francs in the Flawil-based company. No start-up has ever received so much money in the Swiss version of “The Lion’s Den”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Suspicions of gas leak sabotage were confirmed

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War on News Ticker: “Small Ukrainian Assault Troops Superior to Russians” | Selensky wants to host the 2030 World Cup

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The US blames Ukraine for Dukina’s death

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Swiss mobility start-up clears 1.3 million CHF in lion’s den

50 mins ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Suspicions of gas leak sabotage were confirmed

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War on News Ticker: “Small Ukrainian Assault Troops Superior to Russians” | Selensky wants to host the 2030 World Cup

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The US blames Ukraine for Dukina’s death

1 day ago Terence Abbott