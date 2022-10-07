Biden rates the risk of nuclear conflict the same as it did 60 years ago

US President Joe Biden himself says he knows Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin well. He estimates that the current risk of “Armageddon” is greater than it was 60 years ago.

After repeated threats from the Kremlin, US President Joe Biden (79) estimates that the risk of nuclear conflict is higher than it has been in 60 years. Biden said at an event in New York on Thursday evening (local time) that the world is no closer to the “Armageddon” catastrophe that it has been since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Biden said he knows Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, very well. The Kremlin boss isn’t kidding about using tactical nuclear, chemical and biological weapons as the Russian military weakens in the fight in Ukraine.

Putin wants to protect the annexed territories

At the same time, he does not believe that it is possible to use tactical nuclear weapons without this leading to “Armageddon”, the US president emphasized.

Russia recently annexed four Ukrainian territories. Putin had announced that he would defend these regions by all available means.

The US has for some time warned the Russian leadership in direct communications that the use of tactical nuclear weapons would have serious consequences.

The US did not comment on the stability

At the same time, the White House has been reluctant to comment publicly on what the consequences will be. The US government also said it had not seen any concrete steps taken by Russia to use nuclear weapons.

The Cuban Missile Crisis was the dramatic climax of the Cold War in October 1962, when the Soviet Union deployed medium-range missiles on the island. The two superpowers came close to nuclear war in a nearly two-week standoff, but have averted the danger through negotiations. (SDA/euc)