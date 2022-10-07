October 7, 2022

Biden rates the risk of nuclear conflict the same as it did 60 years ago

Terence Abbott

More than in 60 years

Biden thinks the risk of “Armageddon” is high

US President Joe Biden himself says he knows Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin well. He estimates that the current risk of “Armageddon” is greater than it was 60 years ago.

Joe Biden spoke about the risk of a Russian nuclear strike against Ukraine.

After repeated threats from the Kremlin, US President Joe Biden (79) estimates that the risk of nuclear conflict is higher than it has been in 60 years. Biden said at an event in New York on Thursday evening (local time) that the world is no closer to the “Armageddon” catastrophe that it has been since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Biden said he knows Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, very well. The Kremlin boss isn’t kidding about using tactical nuclear, chemical and biological weapons as the Russian military weakens in the fight in Ukraine.

