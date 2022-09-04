Ghost plane crashes in Baltic Sea – possibly with four people on board

A plane crashed in the Baltic Sea on Sunday evening. The machine is not controlled by anyone.

The Coast Guard found traces of oil and debris – the occupants may have died

1/4 The machine crashed into the Baltic Sea on Sunday evening.

A Cessna crashed into the sea near the Latvian coast on the Baltic Sea. According to reports, there were four people in the machine “Build”.

In the evening, officials announced that the Coast Guard had found traces of oil and small pieces of debris in the water. Maybe the people on the plane didn’t have faith.

Aviation safety expert Hans Kjäll told Swedish news agency TT that pressure problems may have caused passengers to lose consciousness. This happens quickly, especially at altitudes where smaller aircraft are used.

Rapid altitude loss

According to the plane’s radar, the machine took off in Jerez, Spain just after 2 p.m. The original destination would have been Cologne, but the plane never got there. Instead, radio messages broke down, and there was no response from the cockpit to the tower’s radio attempts. Instead, the plane never changed course and flew towards the Baltic Sea.

According to the aircraft radar data, the engine developed some vortices there and rapidly lost altitude. Flight data show a sinking rate of 6000 to 800 feet per minute—an unusually high rate. Shortly after 7.45 pm, the radar signal was lost and the plane crashed into the sea.

There were no signs of life on board

According to Swedish news agency TT, a Swedish Coast Guard helicopter went up to monitor the flight of the ghost machine. The pilots discovered that there was no one in the cockpit. The cabin also reportedly showed no signs of life.

An Air Force spokesman confirmed to the German Press Agency on Sunday evening that alarm teams consisting of two Eurofighters are getting an idea of ​​high-altitude aircraft behavior in German airspace.

Because of the crash and the lack of radio messages, no one knew exactly. (zis/SDA)

++ Update follows +++