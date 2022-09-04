September 5, 2022

Ghost plane crashes in Baltic Sea – possibly with four people on board

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

The ghost plane crashed into the Baltic Sea

The Coast Guard found traces of oil and debris – the occupants may have died

A plane crashed in the Baltic Sea on Sunday evening. The machine is not controlled by anyone.

The machine crashed into the Baltic Sea on Sunday evening.

A Cessna crashed into the sea near the Latvian coast on the Baltic Sea. According to reports, there were four people in the machine “Build”.

In the evening, officials announced that the Coast Guard had found traces of oil and small pieces of debris in the water. Maybe the people on the plane didn’t have faith.

