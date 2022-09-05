September 5, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Russia lost 900 elite soldiers in Ukraine war

Terence Abbott 27 mins ago 2 min read

“It’s hard to cover the loss”

Russia has already lost 900 elite soldiers

Several thousand Russian soldiers have died since the war began. At least 900 of them belong to the Special Forces. It will be difficult for the Kremlin to make up for these losses.

1/5

At least 900 elite Russian soldiers have already died in the war in Ukraine.

The Russian military has suffered heavy casualties in Russia’s six-month war of aggression against Ukraine. The number of dead soldiers is still a secret. There have been no official figures from Kremlin officials for a long time.

However, using publicly available data, Russia’s BBC found that at least 900 elite Kremlin fighters died in addition to other Russian soldiers. Among them are soldiers of various elite units, paratroopers, marines and fighter jet pilots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Suspects on the run – 10 dead in Canada stabbing attack – News

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ghost plane crashes in Baltic Sea – possibly with four people on board

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine ticker. Kremlin blames sanctions for gas supply stoppage +++ Another Dnieper bridge destroyed according to Kiev.

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Russia lost 900 elite soldiers in Ukraine war

27 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Suspects on the run – 10 dead in Canada stabbing attack – News

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ghost plane crashes in Baltic Sea – possibly with four people on board

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine ticker. Kremlin blames sanctions for gas supply stoppage +++ Another Dnieper bridge destroyed according to Kiev.

1 day ago Terence Abbott