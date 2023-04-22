Sudan’s military allows foreigners to leave

Sudan The military gives the green light – several countries begin evacuations A military spokesman said the US, Britain, France and China would begin evacuating Khartoum “in the coming hours”. FDFA is still exploring options. Updated 22. April 2023, 15:33

The situation in Sudan has escalated.

Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burham’s army agreed to withdraw.

Many countries want to start “within the coming hours”. FDFA also examines options.

of Sudan The real president and commander in chief of the army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has approved the evacuation of trapped citizens and diplomatic representatives from the country. The US, Britain, France and China will begin evacuating the capital Khartoum “in the coming hours” using military transport planes, a military spokesman said in a statement on Saturday. Al-Burhan has therefore pledged to “facilitate and guarantee” the evacuation and “provide the necessary support to ensure this” to the countries.

A delegation has already been evacuated

The spokesman said the Saudi delegation had already been evacuated from the eastern city of Port Sudan. A Jordanian delegation is also due to fly out of Port Sudan later Saturday.

The army has taken control of all the country’s airports, except Khartoum and the city of Najala in the southern Tafur region, Al-Burhan told Saudi television channel Al-Arabiya live by phone. He remains in control of the military, and Al-Burhan said his rival and former vice president, Mohammed Hamdan Daghlo, would only allow the leader of the RSF to escape “in a coffin.”

FDFA continues to explore evacuation options and measures

FDFA Constantly checks options and actions, which may be taken on the basis of various scenarios, will be communicated by the FDFA on request. “The FDFA is in contact with third countries and, if necessary, can participate in rescue operations in other countries.” Further details cannot be disclosed for security reasons.

Since last Saturday, the northeast African country’s military has been in a power struggle against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary unit once allied with the coalition. The airport in Khartoum has been the focus of hostilities since the beginning of the conflict and was therefore inaccessible. Diplomats have been trying for days to find a flexible ceasefire for the withdrawal.

100 Swiss people stay in Sudan. On Friday, 20 minutes spoke to the head of FDFA’s crisis management center about the situation in the African country. 20 minutes/Stephen Lance

