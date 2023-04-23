Ukraine ticker. RUSSIA’S MILITARY WANTS “REAL MEN” +++CAVE TEN TIMES MILITARY AID

According to Wagner’s personal army, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s son fought alongside their mercenaries in the Russian war against Ukraine. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that Peskov had contacted him about the war effort.

So he advised a confidant of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin not to send his son to the Defense Ministry’s regular forces. Boss Wagner has repeatedly criticized the players’ poor equipment and inadequate training and leadership.

After three weeks of training, Peskov’s son served under a false name as an artilleryman in the contested Luhansk region, Prigozhin said, praising the deployment as exemplary. Children of most representatives of the Russian elite abstained from the war effort. “Parents hide them,” complained the 61-year-old. Sons will be sent to university where they will be released from service with guns. On the other hand, children of laborers die in war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly sent his son to fight in Ukraine. AP via KEYSTONE/Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo

No one in the army knew about this move. “I only know about that and the head of the cadre service,” Prigozhin said. “He showed courage and bravery – just like everyone else.” Now Pesco’s son is on leave after six months of service. Boss Wagner repeatedly advertises that he treats, equips and pays his fighters better than the regular Russian army.