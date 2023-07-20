Proper ventilation in summer heat: open or close the window?

Home page Life reside

Do you almost die from the heat at home in the summer, so you prefer to keep the windows closed during the day? That’s not a great idea.

To keep the temperature of your apartment or house bearable even in summer, you need to properly ventilate it. But what exactly does that mean? Find out below when you should open the window, how often and for how long – and whether you want to keep it completely closed throughout the day.

Escape the heat in summer: How to properly ventilate your home

In general, it is essential to ventilate your four walls well, just like in winter. On the one hand, of course, to allow fresh air – on the other hand, to avoid mold growth. In summer, this means: ventilation three to four times a day for at least 30 minutes.

Regular air exchange should take place even in hot weather. © Paul von Stroheim/Imago

Especially in the morning when it’s still nice and cold outside, you should open all the windows to ensure a pleasant refreshing draft. It is cooler outside than inside in the evening or at night and windows should be opened. However, during the day, the windows should be darkened by roller shutters, blinds, etc.

Ventilate properly: Shouldn’t you open the windows during the day in summer?

When it is very hot, open the windows for a while during the day to ventilate the room. Opposite windows or doors create a draft. If you place a fan in front of an open window, the fresh air is even better distributed in the room.

Don’t ventilate properly: Tips on how to cool down on hot days

In the summer heat, don’t forget to drink enough fluids. A cool shower in between is great, as are delicious soft drinks like homemade elderflower syrup or watermelon soda based on a recipe from Stiftung Warentest. Additionally, scents help affect perception, so that at least one has the impression that it’s cool:

Citrus

Menthol

Lavender

Dipamol

On the one hand, light blue curtains and curtains make the room lighter and cooler, on the other hand, light-colored materials reflect the sun’s rays better than dark ones.