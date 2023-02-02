Russian oligarchs had already divided Ukraine

A year ago, Russia still accepted a short war in Ukraine. At that time, the Moscow elite devised a plan to divide the country.
Advertising
The essentials in a nutshell
- Secret documents show how Russia’s rich wanted to split Ukraine.
- Shortly after the outbreak of war, they assumed that Ukraine would be divided.
- Above all, they wanted to take economically important areas from the country.
The war in Ukraine should have been a short affair – Moscow wanted to take over the country in a matter of weeks. Today, almost a year later, there is still no end in sight Fights completely
But Russia’s empires were terrible at first projects Fake after the end of the war, now coming to light: they have divided Ukraine – according to lootable resources.
Do you think Russia will win the war in Ukraine?
It shows a secret presentation by investment magnate Konstantin Malofeev that appeared on Telegram. British military historian Chris Owens puts it this way Twitter was written.
The presentation also included a map showing which areas would fall under Russian control. The Powerful oligarchs The Russians assumed that Ukraine would split up – and in doing so, they focused on economically stronger regions.
In the Ukraine war, the Russians primarily wanted to take ports
Especially, the Russians liked Kharkiv regionsDnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa.
Because: Ukraine is cut off from the sea. The country would have lost heavy industry, hydropower and mineral resources. “Ukraine will be an economically devastated landlocked country,” writes expert Owen.
In the presentation, Oligarch Malofeev also shows how a company can take over Ukrainian industry. That’s at least for the Donetsk Metallurgical Plant, which operates mines and factories in the Russian region of Donetsk.
The oligarchs promised themselves huge profits from the war in Ukraine
Russia also had a three-phase plan. It will start in 2022 and be completed by 2027. Among other things, the plan stipulated that companies captured in this way should trade with pro-Russian states. Among other things about it Port of Odessa.
The oligarchs promised to make a lot of profit with this plan in the war in Ukraine. They assumed that by 2024 the existing company would generate the equivalent of nearly two billion Franken Want to earn more.
More on the topic:
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Russian journalist raped by Kadyrov clan
Lost radioactive capsule found in Australian outback
Woman steals $1.5 million worth of chicken wings