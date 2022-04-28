«3. More likely than World Cup defeat

What’s next in Ukraine? Will Vladimir Putin (69) and Volodymyr Zhelensky (44) agree on an agreement acceptable to both parties? Will the Russian president withdraw his troops or will the Donbass fighters surrender?

On Russian state television, chief campaigners portray a very dark scene. On Thursday evening, more recently, Margarita Simonian (42) was invited to a talk show by Vladimir Soloviev (58) on the Rosija 1 channel. He is the editor-in-chief of Russia Today and the state-run media outlet Rosia Sevodnia – known as “Sputnik” – and is considered along with Solovio, the central figure in the Russian propaganda machine.

Simone’s prediction sounds shocking and insane: “Either we lost to Ukraine, or World War III begins. I think the path to World War III is very realistic. Chances are you’re right to say, ‘Oh, you know, it’s not working!’

“We are going to heaven”

Solovyov nods in agreement, while Simonian continues: “It’s very unlikely that it will end in a nuclear attack. It seems to me even more so than events like this.

Vladimir Solovyov did not care that a nuclear war would have dangerous consequences for the Russian people. “But we go to heaven, and they are going to die,” he says.

The TV report received lively comments on Twitter. Some despise Simone “absolutely crazy.” Others suspect there is a trick behind this. “They allowed him (Vladimir Putin, Editor’s noteDeliberately pretending to be a complete madman, so they (Western nations, Editor’s note) Fear threats. Don’t fall for it, otherwise there will be no success. “(Man)