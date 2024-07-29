Southport: Two children killed in knife attack

– England horrified by attack on children’s dance school At the end of a workshop, a 17-year-old enters a school and stabs children and parents. Two children have died, and six others and two adults are in mortal danger.

The police arrested the attacker and confiscated the knife. Photo: James Speakman (AP/Keystone)

Subscribe now and benefit from the read-aloud functionality. Bot Talk

A bloody attack on a children’s club in Great Britain caused horror on Monday. Two children were apparently stabbed to death in the attack. A total of eight victims were admitted to clinics. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “shocked” by the attack.

The incident took place at a children’s club in the north-west English town of Southport, north of Liverpool. Scores of girls between the ages of eight and twelve participated in a two-hour “Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop” that ended at noon.

At the end of the event, as the parents prepared to leave, a young man entered the club and stabbed the people there. The concerned person should be only 17 years of age. As a result, residents heard desperate screams and saw parents carrying bloodied children down the street, where they tried to keep the badly injured alive until emergency services arrived.

The man had an argument with a taxi driver earlier

A neighbor told local reporters that he saw the women being led out of the club “in their white clothes, but completely covered in blood.” “I saw stab wounds on the children’s backs,” he explained. The “absolutely distraught” mother put her child in her car and called for help. At the beginning of the English summer holidays there was real “chaos” in the street at “an ordinary Monday lunchtime”.

A snapshot that shouldn’t have been: Police cars outside the affected school in Southport. Photo: Adam Vaughan (EPA/Keystone)

While some residents tried to nab the culprit, others, fearing to hear about the incident, locked themselves in their houses or shops. The whole thing was “really shocking,” complained a business owner near the school: “There’s never been anything like this here before. Southport is a very quiet place otherwise.”

In no time, the police said that there was no more danger as the accused was nabbed. The 17-year-old reportedly got into an argument with the taxi driver when he arrived in a taxi and refused to pay for the ride. He was reportedly wearing a hooded jacket and a Covid mask when he entered the kids’ club.

Children and adults are at risk of death

Several children were immediately brought to safety. But a total of 13 victims had to be taken to three hospitals in the area, including Children’s Hospital, after the crime. According to the police, two girls died in the attack. Six more children and two adults were still in mortal danger on Monday evening.

Police described the attack as “horrific”. He asked eyewitnesses to hand over any pictures or videos of the incident to the police and not to post them online under any circumstances. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was “deeply shocked” by the bloody act. A similar concern was echoed by Bishop of Liverpool, John Boulder.

In the early hours of the morning, a road in the town of Banks, five kilometers from Southport, was cordoned off by police. The residence of the arrested person responsible for the knife attack was located on the street.

newsletter Under suspicion Get background information on current court cases affecting Switzerland. More newsletters to login

Peter Nonnenmacher A correspondent reports from London. More info

Did you find the error?