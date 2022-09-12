September 12, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Schengen countries are now suspending visas for Russians

Terence Abbott 9 mins ago 1 min read

1/4

With immediate effect, more stringent entry requirements will apply to Russian citizens in the Schengen area.

As of today, Monday, Russian citizens will no longer be able to benefit from visa facilitation for travel to Schengen countries, which include Switzerland. According to reports, the Federal Council intends to accept the latest EU punitive measure and suspend its own visa agreement with Russia.

The visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia has ended Decision of EU countries As “Bild” reports, it has now been completely suspended for Russian citizens since last week.

See also  Trump is the President of Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Elections in Sweden – Conservative coalition now leading – News

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ukrainians distract Russian troops – recapture in the east

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

5 dead after boat capsizes after hitting whale in New Zealand

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

1 min read

Schengen countries are now suspending visas for Russians

9 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Elections in Sweden – Conservative coalition now leading – News

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukrainians distract Russian troops – recapture in the east

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

5 dead after boat capsizes after hitting whale in New Zealand

1 day ago Terence Abbott