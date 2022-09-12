Schengen countries are now suspending visas for Russians

1/4 With immediate effect, more stringent entry requirements will apply to Russian citizens in the Schengen area.

As of today, Monday, Russian citizens will no longer be able to benefit from visa facilitation for travel to Schengen countries, which include Switzerland. According to reports, the Federal Council intends to accept the latest EU punitive measure and suspend its own visa agreement with Russia.

The visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia has ended Decision of EU countries As “Bild” reports, it has now been completely suspended for Russian citizens since last week.

The purpose of the tightened visa regulations is to significantly reduce the number of trips by Russians to Europe. The Schengen area includes 22 EU countries and 4 other European countries.

“Increased Security Risks”

Russian applicants who are not traveling for compelling reasons face lengthy and thorough application procedures.

The EU said: “Given the increased security risks to the EU as a result of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine, embassies should carry out a rigorous security risk assessment. This could lead to visa refusals and the cancellation of existing valid visas.”

The visa application fee will now be doubled. In addition, additional documents must be submitted, processing times can be longer and the issuance of multiple entry visas will be restricted. (case)