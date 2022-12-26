December 26, 2022

Serbia sends army chief to Kosovo border

Terence Abbott 6 mins ago 2 min read

Military action begins?

The Serbian army has received orders from Belgrade for an operation on the border with Kosovo. It appears that the firing took place in the area on Sunday. This happened after Kosovar forces tried to clear the barricades set up by the Serbs.

Another ethnic Serb struggle in Kosovo.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, 52, sent his army chief to the Kosovo border on Sunday evening. The tasks the Serbian army received were “precise, clear” and “fully executed.”

General Mojcilovic told the Pink TV channel after a conversation with Vucic in Belgrade. The situation on the border is “difficult and complex” and requires “the presence of the Serbian army in the coming period”.

