December 26, 2022

The number of people affected by the cold wave in the United States is increasing

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

More than 50 people have already died in North America

Terrible blizzard drowns drivers

The number of people affected by the cold wave in the United States continues to rise. More than 30 people have died as a result of the severe winter storm, US media reported on Sunday. The country is in chaos, with people trapped in their homes and vehicles.

Blizzard Elliott hit the US with full force.

Arctic Storm “Elliott” brought Christmas to many people in extreme conditions. Across the country, the winter storm killed more than 50 people, according to ABC News. Rescuers and officials expected the death toll to rise further. A severe winter storm swept across the United States over the Christmas weekend, wreaking havoc across much of the country. Temperatures were in the double digit minus range in many areas.

Temperatures were in the double digit minus range in many areas. With freezing winds and heavy snowfall, conditions will be life-threatening in some places, especially in the region, around the Great Lakes in the northeastern United States, and along the Canadian border. Electricity was cut off in lakhs of homes.

