Trump Shows His Bitterness and Loneliness with Evil Christmas Wishes

1/5 Former US President Donald Trump at the 2019 Christmas party at the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump’s (76) Christmas message lacked much holiday cheer. In his bitterness, some friendly words are malicious. He gets a lot of credit for it.

On his social media site, Truth Social, Trump portrayed himself as a wrecking ball at Christmas. His Christmas greeting ends with three exclamation points after the words: “America is dying from within!!!”

Trump’s Christmas outburst has it all. “Merry Christmas to everyone, including the far-left Marxists who are trying to destroy our country,” he says with extreme exasperation. Trump cynically thanked the FBI for “illegally persuading everyone and paying the media to project a demented Democrat over the intelligent, demented and America-loving Donald J. Trump.”

“Horror Show”

What Trump clearly means, he can explain himself, is that he “won the presidency in 2016 and will do well in 2020.” And screams in capital letters: “Handled!” Conditions on the southern border with Mexico, currently overrun by migrants, Trump calls a “horror show.”

The committee’s Jan. 6 final report on the 2021 Capitol uprising may have dampened Trump’s holiday spirit. The report is a “hoax”. “January 6 has nothing to do with me.” Then maliciously: “Love to all!”.

The opposite of Biden and Obama

In terms of tone, Trump’s Christmas greetings were quite different from those of his predecessors and successors. Former US President Barack Obama (61) tweeted, “Merry Christmas everyone! One of the best parts of the holiday season is spending time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and merry Christmas.” Obama also posted a picture of his beaming family.

President Joe Biden, 80, tweeted a photo of himself and first lady Jill, 71, with the caption: “Jill and I hope everyone can spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We are thinking especially of everyone who is missing a loved one during this time.”

Trump’s “Magic Gone”

According to American media, Trump is said to be a shadow of himself. He hides out at Mar-O-Lago and rarely leaves the property. “Trump Sad, Lonely, Thirsty, Broke, Pretends to Run for Re-election,” US analytics portal headlines. “Intelligence”. “The spell is gone.” (case)