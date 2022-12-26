December 26, 2022

Trump Shows His Bitterness and Loneliness with Evil Christmas Wishes

Former US President Donald Trump at the 2019 Christmas party at the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump’s (76) Christmas message lacked much holiday cheer. In his bitterness, some friendly words are malicious. He gets a lot of credit for it.

On his social media site, Truth Social, Trump portrayed himself as a wrecking ball at Christmas. His Christmas greeting ends with three exclamation points after the words: “America is dying from within!!!”

