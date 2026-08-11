Robotics in Farming Emerges as the Next Frontier for Pennsylvania Agriculture

Robotics is emerging as a potential next step for Pennsylvania agriculture as technology developers work to make automation practical for farms of different sizes. Pittsburgh’s expanding robotics industry and the state’s large agricultural sector are creating new opportunities to connect technology companies directly with farmers.

Pittsburgh Robotics Industry Connects With Pennsylvania Farmers

Pittsburgh has developed into a major center for robotics and technology research over the past several decades. At the same time, farmland begins only a short distance beyond the city’s suburbs, putting technology developers and agricultural producers within relatively close reach of one another.

Those industries have crossed paths before. Companies including Caterpillar and John Deere have worked with Carnegie Mellon University robotics researchers over several decades. Organizers of the Forum International de la Robotique Agricole, or FIRA, now want to strengthen connections between regional robotics companies and Pennsylvania farmers.

“Something like a multimillion-dollar John Deere combine is for a big commercial farm,” said Kevin Dowling, managing director at The Robotics Factory in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. “The average farm size in Pennsylvania is 250 to 300 acres, and we want to think about how we can get technology into their hands.”

FIRA Robotics Village Brings Agricultural Technology to Pennsylvania

Dowling and other organizers helped bring FIRA’s Robotics Village to the eastern United States for the first time. The exhibit is part of Penn State Ag Progress Days at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center in Ferguson Township, Centre County.

“We want to develop machines that are affordable for farmers and develop systems to help them in all aspects of their business,” Dowling said. “There are a ton of companies here in Pittsburgh, spun off from Carnegie Mellon and elsewhere, that are really growing — no pun intended.”

Autonomous Robots Demonstrate Farming Applications

Technology on display includes an autonomous robot designed to work alongside people by carrying, following or towing materials to improve efficiency in production environments. An autonomous tomato-harvesting robot is also being demonstrated.

“The FIRA Robotics Village reflects the future of agriculture and Penn State’s commitment to bringing together research, innovation and industry to address global challenges,” said Gretta Tritch Roman, senior director of research development and initiatives at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. “By connecting farmers, researchers, technology developers and ecosystem partners, we are creating opportunities to accelerate solutions that improve agricultural productivity, sustainability and resilience while strengthening the workforce for generations to come.”

Farmers and Developers Discuss Real-World Robotics

The Robotics Village also features presentations and panel discussions focused on practical agricultural applications.

Topics include farmer-to-farmer perspectives on agricultural robotics, the role of equipment dealerships in deploying robotic systems and increasing adoption, university research presentations and short pitches from companies participating in the Robotics Village.

“Growers are looking for reliable, field-ready solutions that truly address their operational challenges,” said Maialen Cazenave, co-director of Global Organisation for Agricultural Robotics. “The key is not more technology, but the right matchmaking, connecting the right solutions to the right needs to accelerate real adoption and impact in the field.”

FIRA events have primarily been held in Europe. After attending an event in France and another in Sacramento, California, Dowling and others began working to persuade organizers to bring the initiative to the East Coast, particularly Pennsylvania.

“In no other place could you get 40,000 to 50,000 farmers, growers and producers looking at technology and equipment and providing feedback,” he said.

Cost Remains a Challenge for Smaller Farms

For farmers, however, the potential benefits of robotics come with an important question: affordability.

Joel Milowicki, 42, who grew up in a farming family and grows produce at his Mt. Pleasant Township farm, said his primary concern is whether smaller agricultural operations can afford robotic technology.

“I’m in a unique situation where my grandparents left the farm to me and my uncle, and it was done through a limited-liability corporation and we didn’t have to pay an inheritance tax,” he said. “I’m very lucky that I’m not paying a farm mortgage. But even with that, if we have extra money left over, I’m much more likely to spend it on upkeep at the farm than on technology.”

Milowicki said that if cost were not an obstacle, a robot capable of sorting crops or identifying and removing weeds could provide significant help on his farm.

For agricultural robotics to gain broader acceptance in Pennsylvania, developers will need to demonstrate that their machines are not only technologically capable but also reliable and financially practical. Connecting farmers directly with Pittsburgh’s robotics community could help shape technologies that address everyday agricultural needs while remaining accessible to smaller operations.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.