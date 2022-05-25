There has been great excitement in the United States again as many children have been killed in a school. At least 18 children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, Texas Senator Roland Guterres, 51, told CNN.

According to Governor Greg Abbott, 64, the attacker, who was armed with a handgun and a shotgun, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old gunman entered the elementary school

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a primary school in the small town of Wolde, 135 kilometers west of San Antonio. According to Governor Abbott, the attacker, who lives in Wolverhampton Ward, entered Rob Elementary School there.

It is unclear whether Senator Guterres added the attacker to the new death toll. Abbott said 14 students were killed and one teacher was killed recently. Accordingly, the 18-year-old may have shot his grandmother earlier.

Children and adults among the victims

The local hospital initially talked about two dead and 13 injured children. The University of San Antonio Hospital later said a 10-year-old and 66-year-old were in “bad condition.”

According to Abbott, two officers were injured in the gun battle. Police initially said the culprit was “in police custody.”

The elementary school has about 500 students, most of whom are Hispanic. Wolde is less than a hundred kilometers from the border with Mexico.

Biden wants to talk

White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre, 47, said US President Joe Biden, 79, had been informed of the attack. “He prays for the families of those affected by this horrific event.”

After concluding his Asian tour in Washington, the President wanted to comment on Tuesday evening (local time). The White House said he had also ordered the US flag to be flown at half-mast.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who called for “action” against gun violence, said “too much is too much.” “Our hearts are still broken,” he said. “We have to find the courage to act.” (AFP)