May 25, 2022

Wolde: 18 students and a teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school

Terence Abbott 31 mins ago 2 min read

There has been great excitement in the United States again as many children have been killed in a school. At least 18 children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, Texas Senator Roland Guterres, 51, told CNN.

According to Governor Greg Abbott, 64, the attacker, who was armed with a handgun and a shotgun, was pronounced dead at the scene.

