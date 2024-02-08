Christian B. Suspected to have something to do with the disappearance of Maddie McCann.

B. A week before the girl went missing. A British immigrant now claims he wanted to kidnap a child.

The trial against Christian B. begins on February 16 in Braunschweig.

German convict Christian B. Madeleine “Maddy” McCann is suspected of being responsible for the disappearance. In May 2007, a then three-year-old British girl disappeared from her apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Till date nothing is known about her fate. According to a report by British broadcaster Sky, now B. New allegations are being made against him.

British immigrant Ken Ralphs, Christian B. in Portugal. He claims to have had an affair with, and that shortly before Madeleine McCann disappeared, he planned to kidnap a child. B. hired an accomplice to kidnap and sell a child in 2007 – a week before Maddy McCann mysteriously disappeared. Ralphs told the station he was looking.

B. It is said that he came in search of accomplices

Ralphs further states that B. was complicit with a mutual friend. This friend later tearfully admitted to him that he and P. wanted to kidnap “a child from a rich family.” Ralfs further explains that everyone – he, his friend and Christian B – – were part of a community of people with no permanent address in Portugal.

After Ralphs learned of Maddy McCann's disappearance, he immediately went to Britain and informed the British police. When he returned to Portugal, his friend and Christian B. disappeared. See also USA: Ron DeSantis wants to run for president

The trial against P. begins on February 16

It was only in 2020 that Ralphs again contacted the police from the media about suspicions against Christian B. She alerted investigators to her then-boyfriend. However, he reportedly declined to comment.

The trial against Christian B. begins on February 16 in Braunschweig. The Public Prosecutor's Office charges him with five counts of acts against the right to sexual self-determination, including three counts of aggravated rape and two counts of child sexual abuse. Christian B. He is currently in prison in Lower Saxony.

