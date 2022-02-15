February 15, 2022

Seit 14 Monaten positiv – Trake bereits 78-mal positiv auf Corona getestet

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

    Bereits seit 14 Monaten ist Muzaffer Kayasan Corona-positive.

    Bereits 78 PCR-Tests hatched in Trke gemacht. Jeder einzelne davon war positiv.

    Impressions are gained in a fluid, global, diffused way.

It’s the worst infection I’ll ever coronavirus infected with: Bereits seit 14 monaten wiz Muzaffer Kayasan positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet. On the other hand, all the Kayasans are on the Krebserkrank’s Immunsystem Schuld an der Lange Infection site.

The 78-year-old 56-J behrige berets mittels PCR-Test positive test, erstmals im December 2020. Seitdem war er neun Monate im Krankenhaus und vier Monate zu Hause in Isolation. Trotzdem verliert der Torke nicht die Hoffnung. Ch Ich schtze, this is the biblical version of Covid – with this mirror mirrors », check out Kayasan’s latest Woche geber «Reutersnachdem er vin seinem neuten positive korona-test erfuhr.

