A “prophet” predicted an assassination attempt on Trump four months in advance

“A bullet went through his ear and hurt him, and he was born again”: Self-proclaimed prophet detailed an assassination attempt on Trump on YouTube — four months before the Butler shooting.

Bigg Boss horoscope is creating a sensation on social media. Opinions range from apathy to religious commitment.

It remains to be seen how good Bigg’s apparent abilities really are: he also predicted a Trump election victory and a severe economic crisis.

“I witnessed an attack on his life. The bullet flew past his ear and came very close to his head and ruptured his eardrum. He fell on his feet and started worshiping the Lord. He was seriously reborn. I mean, people say he’s saved now, but he’s really on fire for Jesus.”

Brandon Biggs, a self-proclaimed Christian prophet and YouTuber with over 160,000 followers, said this in a video posted on March 14. Almost exactly four months ago, an assassin shot and killed Trump on Saturday. The bullet actually went through Trump’s head and injured his ear.

The moment Trump was shot. 20 min

“I don’t know what to do now”

A clip of a YouTube video is currently going viral on social media. The number of comments on Monday morning’s YouTube video is also soaring: The video has already been commented on 7,000 times: “How did he predict that? I’m confused. I’m an atheist,” writes one. “That’s crazy. “Absolutely insane,” said another. “I’m not religious. But my brother sent me this clip. Not only did he say there was going to be an assassination attempt on Trump, but he also detailed what happened yesterday. It’s 100 percent true. I don’t know what to do now,” said another.

Of course, there are many comments under the video from people of faith who affirm the existence of God and Jesus. There are fundamentalists who scare people and want to make them believe that only the path to God brings salvation.

In addition to hundreds of new ones, original comments from four months ago can also be found under the video. Screenshot/youtube.com/@lastdays247

Will the predicted economic crisis come?

Pixie reposted the video clip on her channel, but did not comment further on it. However, his prophecy was not yet fully fulfilled. Because in the original video he goes on to say: “I saw Trump win the presidency because patriots came out and voted. Then there will be a great economic downturn, worse than the Great Depression” (The Great Depression of the 1930s, ed.).

The Lord warned the Pigs that this would be a difficult, dark time. “I saw Donald Trump praying in the Oval Office, ministers and other people came and went, and I could feel the Lord’s presence strongly. Then the darkness lifted. There was a change to wake us up. The Lord is not done with America, there will be a great revival.”

It remains to be seen whether Pix actually had an epiphany or if the “prophecy” actually coincided with what happened later. Either way, the video may be genuine and was actually recorded a few months ago. This is what old comments and metadata refer to.