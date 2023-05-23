Mexico: Popocatépetl volcano spews ash – schools closed

An explosion is feared Popocatépetl Cough – Mexico just before state of emergency Popocatépetl is one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico. He spits up ash, steam and gas again for several days. The state of Puebla has already taken several measures. Updated 23. May 2023, 10:35

Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano is already spewing ash and dust. 2019 saw a spectacular explosion. Twitter/AFP

Popocatépetl, one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes, is about to erupt.

He spewed ash, gas and dust for several days.

Air travel has already been suspended in Puebla, and face-to-face teaching has been canceled in 40 cities.

Due to the increased activity of the volcano popocatepetl Many schools in central Mexico have canceled face-to-face teaching. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Monday that more than 7,000 soldiers were ready to evacuate surrounding towns. The volcano has been spewing ash, steam and gas for days. In 40 cities and towns in the state of Puebla, there were no classes in schools on Monday, according to local government data. Governor Sergio Salomón Cespedes wrote on Twitter that lessons for the region’s more than one million students are almost in session.

Air travel has also been affected by the volcanic activity. State operator ASA announced Monday afternoon (local time) that the international airport in the city of Puebla will remain closed until Tuesday morning. The ash should be removed from the runway and the situation should be reassessed. There were numerous flight cancellations and delays at the Mexico City airport on Monday.

Smog above 1600 meters

Authorities had earlier raised the alert level. According to the National Civil Defense, the new alert level is one step away from the red alert level, in which people should be prepared to evacuate. Evacuation routes and designation of emergency shelters are to be reviewed on Monday. About 25 million people live within a radius of 100 kilometers.

At over 5400 meters high, Popocatépetl is one of the most active volcanoes. Mexico. It is 85 kilometers southeast of the capital, Mexico City. Over the past few days, it has been spewing ash, steam and gas repeatedly. Smoke billowed 1,600 meters above the crater of the volcano on Monday, according to the Civil Defense Department.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(DPA) See comments