A couple with children diagnosed with cancer on the same day

A couple in Australia have been diagnosed with shock syndrome. Both have cancer. Now the family is trying to overcome the illnesses together so they can continue to watch their two children grow.

They smile happily at the camera. A lighter moment for the Lee family from Australia. Everything is different now. Kirsty and Steve Lee are both in their early 40s and the parents of a boy (4) and a girl (5) were diagnosed with cancer on the same day. Within hours, his life was turned upside down, TV station 9News reported.

The call came last Tuesday. Kirsty Lee’s GP told the Australian she had breast cancer. Then, news came that her husband had rectal cancer. Now both have to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy for a year.

A horror idea for active parents. “I think the thought of them going on a bike ride or going to the beach and not getting out of bed is really depressing,” Sonya Colhagen, a good friend of the family, tells the TV station. All four are still processing cancer diagnoses.

To raise money during tough times, Colhagen started a fundraiser, as the couple could lose their sales and management jobs and their home. Donations will be used to fund the family. Campaign goal: 30,000 Australian dollars. So far, almost 18,000 Australian dollars have been raised, which is the equivalent of 11,000 francs.

Kirsty and Steve Lee met and fell in love eight years ago. The couple got married shortly before the severe corona measures in the country. Before the cancer diagnosis, they were perfectly healthy and otherwise not ill. Now parents also have to fight cancer at the same time. (LRC)