November 30, 2022

A couple with children diagnosed with cancer on the same day

Terence Abbott 10 mins ago 2 min read

Shocking news for family in Australia

Parents diagnosed with cancer – same day

A couple in Australia have been diagnosed with shock syndrome. Both have cancer. Now the family is trying to overcome the illnesses together so they can continue to watch their two children grow.

Steve and Kirsty Lee received shocking news on the same day: both had cancer.

They smile happily at the camera. A lighter moment for the Lee family from Australia. Everything is different now. Kirsty and Steve Lee are both in their early 40s and the parents of a boy (4) and a girl (5) were diagnosed with cancer on the same day. Within hours, his life was turned upside down, TV station 9News reported.

The call came last Tuesday. Kirsty Lee’s GP told the Australian she had breast cancer. Then, news came that her husband had rectal cancer. Now both have to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy for a year.

