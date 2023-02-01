Russian journalist raped by Kadyrov clan

The clan around Putin’s “bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov is known for violent acts in the Ukraine war. Now another atrocity is said to have taken place.
Advertising
The essentials in a nutshell
- Russian Propaganda Journalist Reportedly Raped During Ukraine War
- The rapist is said to be Hasan Ibrahimov.
- This is the son-in-law of Putin “Bloodhound” and Chechen President Razman Kadyrov.
Group around Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Known for its ruthlessness. Putin’s “Bloodhound” clan, also known as the Kadyrovs, has committed countless crimes, particularly since the Ukraine war.
Because this group is so important to Putin, she can do whatever she wants. Rape, torture and murder are the order of the day. Now there must be one Russian propaganda journalist Among those who were raped.
The Ukraine War: Crimes Covered Up
According to “Bild” report, the Kadyrov’s son-in-law, Hasan Ibragimov, who abused journalist Olga Sengova. But not only her, other members of the group are said to have passed her by.
Even after the incident, the Russian received no support. Together with his broadcaster “NTW”, he invited the law enforcement agency in occupied Melitopol to investigate.
But officers and military commanders find this unnecessary and try to cover up the atrocities.
More on the topic:
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Lost radioactive capsule found in Australian outback
Woman steals $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
Is Putin Elevating Himself With Tricky Shoes?