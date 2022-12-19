December 19, 2022

Russian oligarch Dmitry Zelenov dies mysteriously in France

Terence Abbott 34 mins ago 2 min read

He felt uncomfortable

Russian oligarch († 50) died suddenly after dinner on the Côte d’Azur

Yet again the mysterious death of a Russian oligarch is raising questions. This time we are talking about Dmitriy Zelenow († 50): a few hours after having dinner with friends on the French Cote d’Azur, he died suddenly.

Russian oligarch Dmitry Zelenov († 50) died mysteriously in France in early December.

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine ten months ago, reports of mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs have increased. The youngest victim was billionaire Dmitry Zelenov († 50).

According to the Telegram channel Bassa, the Russian oligarch complained of feeling ill after dinner on the French Cote d’Azur on December 9. The next morning, Zelenov, who had made his fortune in the real estate business, died suddenly.

