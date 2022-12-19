Russian oligarch Dmitry Zelenov dies mysteriously in France

Yet again the mysterious death of a Russian oligarch is raising questions. This time we are talking about Dmitriy Zelenow († 50): a few hours after having dinner with friends on the French Cote d’Azur, he died suddenly.

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine ten months ago, reports of mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs have increased. The youngest victim was billionaire Dmitry Zelenov († 50).

According to the Telegram channel Bassa, the Russian oligarch complained of feeling ill after dinner on the French Cote d’Azur on December 9. The next morning, Zelenov, who had made his fortune in the real estate business, died suddenly.

Zelenow was hit in the head earlier

But how did this mysterious death happen? According to Basa, the Russian oligarch was invited to dinner with friends that evening in Antibus. After going home after midnight, he suddenly fell ill and fell on the bannister for unknown reasons.

In the fall, Zelenow was hit in the head so badly that he had to be rushed to the hospital. He was even transferred to the intensive care unit on site.

A few hours later, shocking news: Zelenow was dead. The exact cause of death is unclear. Accordingly, the French police have filed a case and are investigating. As Telegram channel Basa continues, the oligarch is said to have recently undergone a vascular operation due to heart problems.

It remains to be seen when the true cause of Zeleno’s death will come to light. One thing is certain: Selinov was one of many oligarchs whose mysterious death left mourners bereft. Most of the affected Russians were oligarchs critical of the Kremlin. (dzc)