The EU Member of Parliament made repeated trips to Switzerland

Eva Kylie had to cancel her participation in the St. Moritz crypto event in January. Greece’s political life came to an abrupt end last weekend. It all started out so promising.

Eva Kylie (44) sits cross-legged on a leather chair in a hotel bar in Zug, her long blonde hair falling over a red scarf wrapped tightly around her neck by MEP. March in central Switzerland: not the best weather conditions for a Greek woman from Thessaloniki who likes to go sailing with her Italian partner. Curves around the Aegean And marveled at the architectural masterpieces of the Arabian Peninsula.

But Kylie, who was just 39 in the spring of 2018 and has long been a political star in her home country, says in an interview that Jug has pushed aside the frustration of the cold. With broadcaster CNN Money Switzerland Lots of good stuff. Things he repeats over and over again in many interviews. He talks about “Smart Solutions”, “New Approaches”, “Benefits of Digitization for Citizens”.

Eva Kylie knows how to speak fluently. She knows how to captivate the audience. She often turns her face to the right – presenting the left chocolate side. Like his Insta profile, he underlines his political jet set career With at least 54,500 followers splits.

He was active in politics at an early age

All that is over for now: with the interviews, the politicization, the jet set life anyway. Eva Kylie has been incarcerated in Belgium since last Friday. The former vice-president of the European Parliament is suspected of receiving several hundred thousand Swiss francs from Qatar for his political services. It is the biggest scandal ever in the corruption-free history of the 705-member European Parliament.

An unexpectedly harsh end to the meteoric career of a trained architect and accomplished politician; A deep fall for the powerful Greek who once joined the left-wing Pazok party at age 14 and was elected to the Thessaloniki city council at age 20. Keili made his money as a newsreader at the Greek private television station Mega TV before moving to the national parliament at the age of 26, and finally to the European Parliament in Strasbourg in 2014.

Eva Kylie has to cancel another trip to Switzerland

That’s when she met her current partner, Francesco Giorgi (35), who worked as an assistant to another MEP. Attractive power duo Georgie and Kylie, “Politico” has already chosen “Brussels’ dream couple Frankelina”., a daughter together. Last week, Belgian authorities found around 160,000 euros in cash under their bed. The girl is currently being looked after by someone else: both parents are in custody.

Papa Francesco now insists the alleged bribery scandal is his fault. Mother Eva doesn’t know this. The Belgian authorities did not seem to believe him. Anyway, Kylie had to cancel her upcoming travel plans. In January, he will be in Switzerland to perform at the St. Moritz crypto event. The organizers did not invite them. The party is over – not just for blockchain currencies.