Vladimir Solovyov shared Putin’s super tank on Telegram

With the T-14 Armata, Russia wants to surpass NATO forces in armor technology. If you believe Vladimir Solovyov, Putin’s chief propagandist, he will soon be employed in Ukraine. This is known about the alleged super tank.

1/8 In May 2015, the T-14 Armata debuted. Since then, Putin’s supertank has gone quiet.

It has a top speed of 80 kmph and is said to be able to travel 500 kilometers on a tankful. T-14 Armata. If one believes the words of Vladimir Putin’s propagandist, TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov (59), the tank will soon be finished. In Ukraine will come into use.

The Russian shared a 24-second video on Telegram of what he said was “the world’s best battle tank” during a training session.

Solovyov commented on the footage, “The first shots of the combat training of the crew of a tank battalion equipped with the latest Russian T-14 Armata tanks at one of the test sites.”

The 50-ton colossus is controlled with a gamepad, similar to the controllers on game consoles. “I spent two years trying to convince the designers to create a console similar to the Sony PlayStation Gamepad,” producer vice-president Albert Bagow told “Stern.de” at the time. Reason: “It makes it easier for young soldiers to familiarize themselves.”

In May 2015, the main battle tank was presented to the public on Red Square in Moscow. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, wanted to demonstrate Russia’s military might, leaving Western observers a bit nervous. However, after hitting the ground running, it soon went quiet about the alleged super tank.

Mass production is not possible

It remains to be seen whether Solovyov’s happiness is justified. A prototype of the tank went up in smoke when it was delivered in 2015. The Russian military should receive 2,300 copies from the manufacturer Uralvagonzavod by 2020, and a maximum of 20 copies should be deployed by mid-2022.

Only the high production costs of around seven million Swiss francs per piece have so far prevented mass production. Russia lacks the necessary elements. Western sanctions in the technology sector make procurement more difficult. (not)