January 24, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Russia plane crash: What we know

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read
Russia plane crash: What we know

A Russian military transport plane carrying more than 70 people crashed in the Belgorod region of the Ukrainian border at around 9am on Wednesday (Swiss time).

24.01.2024, 11:0724.01.2024, 11:37

That's what Russia says

On the Ilyushin Il-76 engine There were 9 Russian crew members and 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, Russian news agency TASS reported. The prisoners were flown to the planned exchange. There is no other confirmation of this information initially.

Russian news agency Toss Confirmed that the aircraft did not hit populated areas, but fields.

This is what Ukraine says

Ukrainian daily newspaper true It cites a source confirming that the plane crash was the “work” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Shortly afterwards, Pravda changed its message: the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the plane had crashed. According to Ukrainian information, the machine Anti-aircraft missiles (S-300) on board. have received

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said it could not yet confirm the report that the Il-76 was shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Because the data still needs to be evaluated first.

With content from news agencies SDA and DPA

Update follows…

You may also be interested in:

France's National Data Protection Commission (CNIL) has fined Amazon 32 million euros for intrusive surveillance of employees. As the authority announced on Tuesday, it considers it illegal to introduce a system that meticulously measures interruptions at work, and which leads the employee to justify each break or interruption.

See also  Does Aperol Spritz Have Competition Now?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Trump vs. Haley: There will be a showdown that night

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

We are 90 seconds away from the end of the world

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Canada: 4 killed in heli-skiing accident

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Russia plane crash: What we know

2 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Trump vs. Haley: There will be a showdown that night

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

We are 90 seconds away from the end of the world

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Canada: 4 killed in heli-skiing accident

1 day ago Terence Abbott