October 19, 2022

Russia abruptly halts live broadcast of Duma

Terence Abbott 54 mins ago 2 min read

Suddenly a secret – after eight months of war

Russia stops live broadcast of Duma

In Russia, Duma sessions are no longer broadcast live. The turning point comes after eight months of war. Suddenly it’s a security risk.

Vladimir Putin no longer allows the State Duma to broadcast its meetings live.

Russia’s legislative body, the Russian Duma, has suspended live broadcasts of plenary sessions indefinitely. This is to protect information from Ukraine, which is being attacked by “our enemy” – namely Russia.

The decision follows about eight months of war under Russian President Vladimir Putin (70). The new manipulation was explained when the lower house of parliament debated issues related to the war in Ukraine on Tuesday.

