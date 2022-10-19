Russia abruptly halts live broadcast of Duma

In Russia, Duma sessions are no longer broadcast live. The turning point comes after eight months of war. Suddenly it’s a security risk.

1/5 Vladimir Putin no longer allows the State Duma to broadcast its meetings live.

Russia’s legislative body, the Russian Duma, has suspended live broadcasts of plenary sessions indefinitely. This is to protect information from Ukraine, which is being attacked by “our enemy” – namely Russia.

The decision follows about eight months of war under Russian President Vladimir Putin (70). The new manipulation was explained when the lower house of parliament debated issues related to the war in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Recruitment for “indefinite period”.

“These issues, which require important discussion in a narrow professional circle, should not belong to our enemy,” Vladimir Vasiliev, head of the United Russia unit, told military news channel Zvesta TV. Live broadcasts will be suspended “indefinitely”.

MP Andrey Svintsov said that MPs would ask questions and get very frank answers. Now Russian citizens are also denied answers.

Through the streets of St. Petersburg: Russia is fleeing Putin’s mobilization( 00:55 )

It should be decided in person

According to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Kuznulin (56), on the day of the decision, MPs should study the resettlement of citizens from the Russian-occupied Kherson region to Russia.

MPs will also consider a bill that would allow the Defense Department to recruit people who have committed serious crimes into the army.

It would remove the existing ban on coercing criminals. However, there are reports that this ban is already being breached. there The murderers regained their independence through their deployment in Ukraine. (euc)