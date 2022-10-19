Silvio Berlusconi and Vladimir Putin send each other “sweet letters”.

Silvio Berlusconi talks about his rapprochement with Putin in front of his party colleagues. According to Berlusconi, the two rekindled their relationship, sending each other “sweet letters” and drinks.

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 86, has reignited doubts about a future government’s commitment to taking action against Moscow with reports about his friend Vladimir Putin, 70. On Tuesday evening, the LaPresse news agency released a recording of a secret audio recording of Berlusconi’s speech to his Forza Italia party colleagues in parliament. In it, the 86-year-old said she was back in touch with the Kremlin boss, who described him as one of her five best friends.

After denying the party statements in the afternoon, it was only in the evening after the release of the audio that Berlusconi was said to still be on the line in Europe and America.

A “true friend” to Putin

In the audio recording, the former head of government, whose Forza Italia wants to form a future government as a minor partner in a right-wing coalition: “I have resumed relations with President Putin a little bit, so he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a nice letter for my birthday. Berlusconi said he sent Putin Italian wine and an “equally sweet letter” instead. Putin counted him as “his five true friends”.

Some Italians and Ukrainians are worried about the Mediterranean nation’s support in the war against Russia, once election winner Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Fratelli d’Italia takes office. Only a few weeks ago, Berlusconi said Putin was under pressure to attack.

The new ideas, especially about the respective gifts, were initially dismissed as “old stories” by his confidants, including future foreign minister Antonio Tajani (69). However, in a recording that LaPresse said was taken during a meeting of Forza Italia parliamentarians on Tuesday, Berlusconi speaks openly about the war the West has long entered “because we are giving Ukraine weapons and money”.

Enrico Letta (56) of the Social Democratic Party criticized the legal coalition as in the process of making Italy ambiguous towards Russia. He also referred to statements made by Lorenzo Fontana, the new president of the Chamber of Deputies from the right-wing Lega, in a televised interview on Tuesday evening. Obstacles: They can boomerang. The Russians were ready, we were not in Europe.” (SDA)