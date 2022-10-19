October 19, 2022

Silvio Berlusconi and Vladimir Putin send each other “sweet letters”.

The former Prime Minister’s speech was secretly recorded

Silvio Berlusconi talks about his rapprochement with Putin in front of his party colleagues. According to Berlusconi, the two rekindled their relationship, sending each other “sweet letters” and drinks.

In a secretly recorded speech, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi says he and Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin send each other “sweet letters”.

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 86, has reignited doubts about a future government’s commitment to taking action against Moscow with reports about his friend Vladimir Putin, 70. On Tuesday evening, the LaPresse news agency released a recording of a secret audio recording of Berlusconi’s speech to his Forza Italia party colleagues in parliament. In it, the 86-year-old said she was back in touch with the Kremlin boss, who described him as one of her five best friends.

After denying the party statements in the afternoon, it was only in the evening after the release of the audio that Berlusconi was said to still be on the line in Europe and America.

