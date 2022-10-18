Drones were tracked several times in Norway – four Russians were arrested

In Norway, the Russians are suddenly scrambling near offshore oil and gas platforms. Drones are also suddenly seen. Could Moscow be behind this?

Why are so many Russian drones flying around Norway?

1/7 Police re-arrested four Russians for illegally photographing objects with drones.

Currently, drones are causing a stir in Norway. Why do they fly so much over critical infrastructure like offshore oil and gas platforms? Why near the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines? Russia may be behind it. Recently, several Russians have been arrested for illegally taking photos on their drones. Because they are not interested in nature, but in energy infrastructure.

Suspicion: Espionage! President Putin (70) apparently has a particular eye on oil and gas facilities. Norway has replaced Russia as the largest gas supplier to Western Europe as energy imports from Russia have been cut following Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

again”Spiegel» writes, drones can also be found on remote production sites in the middle of the North Sea. Hobby photographers and tourists can’t fly their drone that far. Additionally, these are much larger devices than commercially available devices. Norwegian security officials are therefore alarmed and are carefully guarding the systems.

They are said to have traveled as tourists to admire the Northern Lights

Russians are allowed in Norway because of economic sanctions Do not fly drones. This includes drones. Violation is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years. Those arrested do not appear to have broken the law. You are in custody.

A few weeks ago, a Russian filmed Kirkenes Airport and Bell Helicopters. Four more Russians, one woman and three men, have now been arrested. They pretended to be tourists, but they took photos of objects that were forbidden to be photographed. No further details about the Russians taking the photo are known.

Those arrested say they only wanted to photograph the Northern Lights and that’s why they drove to Norway via Finland. Authorities are now checking whether the Russians’ story is credible.

There is no evidence so far that Russian officials are behind it. These incidents and the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea prompted Norway to increase security. (jwg/AFP)

More on Nord Stream 1 and 2