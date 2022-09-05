Olena Selenska clearly speaks to the West

Olena Selenska speaks again about the war in Ukraine. The First Lady doesn’t understand how the West can discuss inflation.
- Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has again spoken about the war in Ukraine.
- In an interview, he talks about the impact on global gas and oil prices.
- He warns the West that inflation cannot be compared to human lives.
Olena Selenska Wife of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj, in an interview «BBC» Comments on the war in Ukraine.
In light of the debate over rising consumer prices in Europe, he recalled the suffering In their country: “When you start counting the cents in your account, we’re doing the same thing, counting the victims.”
That Zelenska said When asked what the message is for Westerners facing rising energy bills. Of course, she understands that the situation is very difficult for the West.
However, Zelenska recalled that Ukraine was also affected by rising prices. In contrast to all other nations, countless human lives will be added to them.
Selenska: The war in Ukraine did not change my husband
The Ukrainian first lady understands that it is difficult for the non-affected people to understand the consequences of the war. That’s why it’s so important to tell Ukrainians’ stories of tragedy.
“The faces of the people who fled or lost their lives from the war in Ukraine should be known all over the world. There are thousands of them,” says Selenska Sur. BBC.
Selenska is not in Ukraine for security reasons. She rarely sees her husband, but they talk to each other every day.
About her husband’s journey actor Zelenska told the war president that she was angry when people wondered about it. She is adamant: “He’s the same man I’ve always known.”
