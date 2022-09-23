September 23, 2022

Roman Abramovich (55) rescued five Britons from a Russian prison

Terence Abbott 24 mins ago 2 min read

He flew in a private jet

Abramovich rescues five Britons from Russian custody

One day in brutal captivity, the next in a luxury private jet: five Britons who fought alongside the Ukrainians are freed. Multi-billionaire Roman Abramovich came to the rescue.

Multi-billionaire Roman Abramovich.

“He’s a legend.” This is how British soldier John Harding (59) describes oligarch and former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich (55). Reason: Oligarch was instrumental in freeing from Russian captivity. Abramovich brought him and four other British soldiers from Russia on his private jet.

Five Britons fought alongside Ukrainian troops and were captured by Vladimir Putin’s (69) army. Harding was forced to surrender in the battle for the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Britt told The Sun he had to stay on a bus for three days after being caught. There he was fed only pastries and dirty water.

