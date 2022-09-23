September 23, 2022

Army expert complains about equipment on propaganda TV

Terence Abbott 47 mins ago 2 min read

“Helmets since 1941”

Vladimir Putin has called for partial mobilization. 300,000 Russians to go to war. But the equipment provided to them belongs to another century.

Russian military expert Mikhail Soderjonok rants about Russian soldiers’ equipment on campaign television.

Criticism of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin (69) and his decisions is virtually banned on Russian propaganda television. But Russians are increasingly voicing their concerns on television.

A guest on state television is now complaining about the poor equipment of the Russian soldiers. This after Putin decided to send 300,000 Russians to war.

