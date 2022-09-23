Army expert complains about equipment on propaganda TV

Vladimir Putin has called for partial mobilization. 300,000 Russians to go to war. But the equipment provided to them belongs to another century.

1/7 Russian military expert Mikhail Soderjonok rants about Russian soldiers’ equipment on campaign television.

Criticism of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin (69) and his decisions is virtually banned on Russian propaganda television. But Russians are increasingly voicing their concerns on television.

A guest on state television is now complaining about the poor equipment of the Russian soldiers. This after Putin decided to send 300,000 Russians to war.

A talk show will be broadcast on Russia 1 in the days following the partial mobilization. Above all there is a debate about what it takes to succeed in Ukraine. It was also about equipment. Russian military expert Mikhail Godaryonok (68) says: “We talk a lot about military expertise, about mobilization, but what is less important is how well these people are equipped.”

Also helmets and knapsacks from 1941

And: “This is the second important issue. They should be provided with modern uniforms, modern equipment, ration items, first aid kits, support and logistics related items and modern weapons.” He demands new weapons to replace the equipment of the previous century.

He says: “It should be equipment and weapons that come straight from our factories. Mobilization is the face of the nation. It is not a pretty sight for our citizens mobilized since 1941 to receive a helmet and a knapsack from the same period. It paints an inappropriate picture.”

See also Draw: Keine Entwarnung wegen Corona-Impflücke Heartbreaking Scenes: Conscripts say goodbye to their families( 00:44 )

There is no Michael Kodarianok. He’s RT.com’s military commentator — and a retired colonel. He graduated from the Minsk Anti-Aircraft Missile Engineering High School and the Air Defense Forces Command Academy. He knows what he’s talking about.

Russia has no war power

Doubts have also arisen about whether Russia has enough weapons. Because while regional mobilization brings new forces to Ukraine, Russia still lacks such a vital component. “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (FAZ) Reports: Combat Power. A surprised Russian army was severely weakened when Ukraine counterattacked. (eu)