Responses to flight chaos, mask requirements and traffic jams

1/8 Zurich Airport expects 90,000 passengers during the autumn holidays.

Soak up the last bit of sun at sea – the hope of many families for an autumn holiday before winter sets in. For the first time since the outbreak of the corona crisis, this is largely possible without restrictions.

However, there may still be unpleasant surprises. The chaos at Europe’s airports has also left its mark. Blig shows where the pitfalls lurk and how to avoid them.

Need to restart the Covid Certificate app during holidays?

It depends on the destination. Travel within Europe is free and no entry restrictions are observed anymore.

The situation for long-distance trips is a little more complicated. Many countries are relaxing entry requirements. Some examples: In Thailand, Morocco and Canada, all entry restrictions related to Corona have been lifted since the beginning of October.

But there are still exceptions. Tourists traveling to the US must prove they are fully vaccinated (without boosters). Corona test is no longer required. In the UAE, tourists must show proof of vaccination, recovery or examination. These countries still require covid certification.

Information on entry rules is available online at reopen.europa.eu or travelnews.ch. Airlines’ websites also provide their guests with corona entry information.

In which countries should I still wear a mask?

In most European countries, the mask requirement has been waived for months. But there are exceptions. In Spain and Greece, the mask is still an integral part of public life and must be worn on all public transport throughout the country.

In Germany, long-distance trains require the wearing of an FFP2 mask. In regional transportation, the decision-making authority for any mask requirement rests with the federal states.

Austria has long abolished the mask requirement altogether. Only in Vienna is the mask still part of public life – here it must be worn on public transport.

Much to the delight of the sun-seeking Swiss: the Italian government has lifted the mask requirement in early October.

Is summer chaos at airports even worse?

A summer rush of holidaymakers has Swiss airport operators sweating. Fall holidays can also be challenging for airport operators. Zurich Airport expects 90,000 passengers per day. It’s like summer holidays.

Therefore, passengers should allow enough time at the airport – at least two hours for short-haul routes and three hours for long-haul routes. Attention early morning travelers: Check-in at the airport does not start until 4 am.

Do I have to wait longer at the border?

Yes, especially in a car! According to the Federal Roads Office (ASTRA), “corona-related disruptive demand for holiday travel should have a negative impact on transport”.

Astra warns of long waiting times at the border crossings of Partonex GE, Chiasso DI, AU SG, Koblenz AG, St. Margarethen SG and Thingken SH.

Traffic jams and disruptions are expected, especially between Friday and Sunday. The Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lucerne, Lugano DI and Gotthard tunnel areas are also likely to be affected.

Which places are most popular this fall?

This fall, the Swiss are primarily drawn to the Mediterranean. Greece, Turkey, Egypt and Spain are the most searched and booked destinations for travel agencies. “Egypt and Greece are very popular, where there may be a lack of availability on certain dates,” Tui’s spokeswoman Sonja Ptacek told Blick.

For long-haul cruises, the Maldives, Dominican Republic and the United Arab Emirates are particularly popular. Even Thailand and the US, which were considered unvisitable during the Corona crisis, are attracting renewed interest.