Putin critic Pavel Andov falls from hotel window in India

Russian politician Pavel Andov died mysteriously while on holiday in India. Earlier, he criticized Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine. This is not the strangest death in recent months.

Pavel Andov († 65) earned millions as a businessman, was considered the highest earner among Russian parliamentarians and was a member of Putin’s United Russia party. Now for the review Russian invasion of Ukraine have become dead.

He wanted to celebrate his 66th birthday in India. Now the meat producer is dead.news channel NDTV According to reports, Antov was found dead in front of a hotel in Rayagada district, Odisha, India.

The politician fell from the hotel window on the third floor. The Russian Embassy in Calcutta announced this. There is no evidence of a crime. Indian media had earlier reported that Andov jumped from the roof of the house.

Pavel Anto’s partner had a heart attack

Over the summer, Ando criticized the violence against civilians in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “A girl was pulled out from under the rubble, and the girl’s father appears to be dead. To be honest, it’s hard to call it terrorism,” said Andov.Daily Mail» said June.

Under intense public pressure, he later apologized for the statement, saying he had “always supported the president” and reiterated that he “sincerely” supported the goals of Putin’s military operation.

The Russian became rich with his meat company. He made millions selling sausages and schnitzels. He was considered one of the richest members of parliament in the country until his death.

Anton was traveling in India with a group of four. A few days before the mysterious self-defense, one of Ando’s comrades, Vladimir Baidanov, was found dead. Baitano reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday.

Gazprom executives and military personnel die under mysterious circumstances

Before the end of the year, the mysterious deaths are piling up. The unexpected death of Russian Admiralty Shipyard Director Alexander Busakov († 66) and the mysterious death of Putin’s former military commander Alexei Maslov († 70) have made headlines in recent days.

Maslow reportedly “died suddenly” in a military hospital. This was reported by Tass news agency. Nothing is known about Busako’s death.

Several Russian oligarchs have died under mysterious circumstances in recent months. As a result, there were rumors that the suicides might have been carefully planned assassinations by the Kremlin.

Russian billionaire Dmitry Selinov (†50) He died in mid-December after dinner with friends on the French Cote d’Azur. He fell on a bannister and seriously injured his head. Among the dead was Alexander Tyulyakov († 61), deputy general director of Gazprom, a multi-million dollar businessman. Jury Voronov (†61) and former Gazprom manager Leonid Shulman († 60). (not)