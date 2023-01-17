January 17, 2023

Record China’s population decline and birth rates as a population time bomb

China’s latest statistical data indicates a historic decline in population and birth rates.

China’s population shrank last year for the first time in six decades. By the end of 2022, the world’s most populous country will have 1.411 billion people, about 850,000 fewer than a year ago, the Bureau of Statistics in Beijing said on Tuesday.

China’s population has declined for the first time since 1961 – a historic reversal that could mark the start of a long period of population decline.

