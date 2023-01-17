Record China’s population decline and birth rates as a population time bomb

1/5 China’s latest statistical data indicates a historic decline in population and birth rates.

China’s population shrank last year for the first time in six decades. By the end of 2022, the world’s most populous country will have 1.411 billion people, about 850,000 fewer than a year ago, the Bureau of Statistics in Beijing said on Tuesday.

China’s population has declined for the first time since 1961 – a historic reversal that could mark the start of a long period of population decline.

The birth rate is given at just 6.77 newborns per 1000 people – the lowest in decades. The steadily declining number fell into single digits for the first time two years ago. The last time the population shrank was in 1960 and 1961 – the result of severe famines following the disastrous industrialization campaign of the “Great Leap Forward”.

A population time bomb

With 9.56 million births and 10.41 million deaths, the population declined for the first time last year, the statistics office said. In 2021, the population has increased by 450,000 people.

China has long been experiencing a sharp decline in its birth rate and aging population. The effects of the “one child policy” which has been followed for decades are becoming more and more noticeable. The repeal of controversial birth control, which was in place from 1980 to 2016, led to a slight increase in child births.

China: Slowest economic growth since the Cultural Revolution Against the backdrop of the chaotic corona situation in China, the country's economy grew by 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to official figures. The Bureau of Statistics in Beijing reported this on Tuesday. This corresponds to China's lowest economic growth since the Cultural Revolution of 1966 to 1976. See also Madness Arise: Cancel culture has already hit here Overall, the second largest economy grew by 3 percent in 2022, missing the government's 5.5 percent growth target. Economists at the World Bank recently expected growth of 2.7 percent this year as a whole. The Chinese economy has taken a heavy toll over the past year due to the strict zero-corona policy and associated lockdowns. On December 7, the leadership in Beijing made a sudden about-face and abolished most of the corona measures after three years. However, since then, the virus has been spreading rapidly in the country, which is now having a negative impact on economic activity as well.

Experts see high costs of housing, education and health care in China and a declining willingness to marry as the real reasons behind the alarming growth of the population time bomb. The ongoing three-year-old corona pandemic has created further uncertainty, which could accelerate the trend.

Not changing any trend in sight

In response to the declining birth rate and rapid aging of the population, three children were admitted in 2021. Since then, the government has been trying to make it easier for young couples to care for children. The cost of education has been reduced. As many women fear that motherhood will negatively affect their lives, financial assistance has been provided, maternity and parental leave has been facilitated.

Due to aging, the second largest economy has fewer and fewer working people to care for more elderly people. Every fifth Chinese is already over 60 years old. At the same time, the working-age population group between the ages of 15 and 59 continues to decline statistically. (SDA/kes)