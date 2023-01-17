January 17, 2023

Poland’s head of government talks about victory in Ukraine or World War III

War in Ukraine – and no end in sight: Rescuers clear rubble after Russian rocket hits Dnipro Dozens of people died.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, 54, warned on Monday that Ukraine’s defeat would lead to World War III. Germany and other NATO countries should get involved and send more weapons to Kiev, Morawiecki demanded during a visit to Berlin.

At the same time, Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov (45) commented on World War III. Putin’s hard man believes the conflict in Ukraine could already be considered World War III. If we look at the states participating in the conflict, that is, the Europeans, the NATO camp and the United States, “if we call these states the world community, we can say this is the Third World War,” Kadyrov said in a live broadcast. on him Instagram-Canal.

