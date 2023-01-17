Poland’s head of government talks about victory in Ukraine or World War III

1/5 War in Ukraine – and no end in sight: Rescuers clear rubble after Russian rocket hits Dnipro Dozens of people died.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, 54, warned on Monday that Ukraine’s defeat would lead to World War III. Germany and other NATO countries should get involved and send more weapons to Kiev, Morawiecki demanded during a visit to Berlin.

At the same time, Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov (45) commented on World War III. Putin’s hard man believes the conflict in Ukraine could already be considered World War III. If we look at the states participating in the conflict, that is, the Europeans, the NATO camp and the United States, “if we call these states the world community, we can say this is the Third World War,” Kadyrov said in a live broadcast. on him Instagram-Canal.

In view of the Russian rocket attack on the industrial city of Dnipro, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested heavy weapons from the West and therefore praised Great Britain. "A new security assistance package has been announced – exactly what is needed: main battle tanks, other armored vehicles and artillery," the 44-year-old said in his daily video address on Monday evening. He is awaiting decisions on further arms deliveries from the World Economic Forum in Davos starting Tuesday and the Ukraine Contact Group conference in Ramstein.

For Russia, on the other hand, there is no war yet, Kadyrov writes in the Russian newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda” Quoted. For Moscow, despite the military involvement of the US and NATO countries, what is happening in Ukraine is a “special operation”. “We have a peaceful working environment,” insists Chechen. “There are no problems, the president has meetings, conferences and does his job.”

“Support Ukraine to prevent World War III”

Then Kadyrov performs telegram Assuming the whole world is not united behind NATO and a few countries. “Dozens of countries with billions of people, including China, India, Pakistan, and many other large countries are neutral.” On the other hand, if one “considers NATO only as a ‘world community,'” Kadyrov said, “one should consider it a world war.”

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki has now warned that World War III could become a reality. Germany urgently needs to approve delivery of Panther 2 tanks to Ukraine. Poland and Finland promised Kiev tanks, but actually needed formal German approval to deliver them.

“Today, Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom, but also for the security of Europe,” Morawiecki said. The Polish prime minister’s office warned on Twitter: “Ukraine’s defeat could be a prelude to World War III.” Later published by Warsaw Explanation It says: “Europe must support Ukraine to prevent World War III.”

Poland advertises Leopard Tanks in Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Polish President Andrzej Duda, 50, wants to make an issue of the supply of Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. That was according to a report by Polish news agency PAP from people around him on Monday.

At the meeting in the Swiss Alps, Duda wanted to solicit support for a plan to put Leopard tanks on a European network.