September 4, 2022

Rally in Pennsylvania: Trump calls Biden “public enemy”

Terence Abbott 30 mins ago 2 min read

Donald Trump has again hinted that he wants to be president again.

Former US President Donald Trump (76) is on an official tour of the country to support his supporters in his election campaign. But Trump’s speeches sound like an election campaign in his own right — including vague declarations of potential presidential candidacy.

In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump repeats this pattern. He tells his assembled followers: “Maybe I should do it again.” He means his president.

