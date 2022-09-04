Rally in Pennsylvania: Trump calls Biden “public enemy”

1/7 Donald Trump has again hinted that he wants to be president again.

Selena Euchner from New York (USA)

Former US President Donald Trump (76) is on an official tour of the country to support his supporters in his election campaign. But Trump’s speeches sound like an election campaign in his own right — including vague declarations of potential presidential candidacy.

In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump repeats this pattern. He tells his assembled followers: “Maybe I should do it again.” He means his president.

Biden “Enemy of the State”

In addition to such references, Trump took a shot at current US President Joe Biden (79) in his speech. Trump calls him a “public enemy” in Wilkes-Barre. Biden is disparaging everyone who voted for Trump, he says.

Trump criticized the warrior Biden’s big speech on Thursday. He warned that Trump and his supporters in the Republican Party represent “extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”

Trump calls on supporters to take back country

“The most malicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump criticized. The man’s harsh words in a speech on January 6 prompted his supporters to blockade the US Capitol.

Nine deaths, including suicides by law enforcement officers, were linked to the attack on the Capitol. Trump urged his supporters to “fight like hell” to avoid an election loss to Biden.

Trump now says: “The danger to democracy comes from the extreme left, not the right.” He has called on his supporters to take action against “tyranny” and “take back” the country in November’s Congress elections.

“trying to silence me”

The former president again denounces the FBI search of his assets as an abuse of power. Trump said: “There could be no clearer example of a real threat to American liberties than what we witnessed in one of the most shocking abuses by a government in American history.”

Trump rushes: “They’re trying to silence me, and more importantly, they’re trying to silence you.” He calls upon the crowd that he and his followers should not remain silent.

“Our adversaries have miscalculated: this egregious abuse of the law will trigger a backlash the likes of which no one has seen before.”