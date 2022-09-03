September 3, 2022

Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated against the Czech government’s policy in Ukraine

Terence Abbott 6 mins ago 2 min read

Prime Minister talks about “pro-Russian propaganda”.

70,000 demonstrators demonstrated against the Czech government's Ukraine policy

According to police reports, around 70,000 people demonstrated in Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Saturday against the policies of the Czech government.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Prague on Saturday against the Czech government, accusing it of putting Ukraine’s interests ahead of its own people. Around 70,000 people gathered under the slogan “Czech Republic First” in central Wenceslas Square against inflation driven by the energy crisis, corona vaccines and the influx of migrants, according to police.

Demonstrators called for the resignation of the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala (58), which has been in office since December. “Great for Ukrainians and two sweaters for us,” read one banner. The government has been accused of supporting Ukraine with sanctions against Russia, but not helping Czechs suffering massively rising heating costs as a result.

Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated against the Czech government's policy in Ukraine

