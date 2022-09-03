Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated against the Czech government’s policy in Ukraine

According to police reports, around 70,000 people demonstrated in Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Saturday against the policies of the Czech government.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Prague on Saturday against the Czech government, accusing it of putting Ukraine’s interests ahead of its own people. Around 70,000 people gathered under the slogan “Czech Republic First” in central Wenceslas Square against inflation driven by the energy crisis, corona vaccines and the influx of migrants, according to police.

Demonstrators called for the resignation of the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala (58), which has been in office since December. “Great for Ukrainians and two sweaters for us,” read one banner. The government has been accused of supporting Ukraine with sanctions against Russia, but not helping Czechs suffering massively rising heating costs as a result.

Energy prices across Europe are currently on the rise as the EU buys far less natural gas from Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

“Russian Propaganda and Disinformation”

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, has taken in some 400,000 war refugees from Ukraine and provided significant amounts of military supplies and humanitarian aid to the country. On Friday, Fiala’s government survived a confidence vote in parliament demanded by former prime minister Andrej Babis’s populist ANO party and a right-wing extremist party.

Fiala said Saturday’s demonstration was organized by “pro-Russian figures close to extremist positions” against the interests of the Czech Republic. “It is clear that there are Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns on our territory, and some are listening to them,” criticized the head of government. (AFP/chs)