Queen Mother Beatrix of the Netherlands has been confirmed to have a corona infection

Princess Beatrix, the mother of the Dutch king, tested positive for the corona virus with mild cold symptoms.
The Mom Princess Beatrix of the King of the Netherlands has been confirmed to have a corona infection. The 83-year-old was diagnosed with mild cold symptoms on Saturday evening, the royal family in The Hague announced. You are isolated at home and follow the rules for those who have tested positive. Those in close contact with Princess Beatrix will be informed.
Beatrix returned Monday from a four-day work trip to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.
He said he had been vaccinated twice against the corona virus and received a booster vaccine, according to the Dutch news agency ANP. You arrived on a scheduled flight on Sunday evening KLM Began the return journey.
