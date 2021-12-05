Mountaineers are allowed to place after finding half of the gems

A mountaineer saw gemstones while climbing Mont Blanc. He now gets half of these stones. (Icon) Keystone

Eight years after the discovery of precious gemstones on the Mont Blanc glacier, the stones were shared between the discoverer and local authorities.

“This week the stones were divided into two equal parts, each worth about 150,000 euros,” Somonix Mayor Eric Bornier told AFP on Saturday. He is very happy that the case is now over.

Fournier praised the honesty of the young climbers who reported the discovery to police eight years ago. The gemstones are emerald, sapphire and gemstone, which are believed to have landed on an iceberg half an century ago when an Indian plane crashed.

Accidents in 1950 and 1966

In 2013, a young Frenchman spotted a metal box on the Posens Glacier, more than 4,300 meters above the city of Chamonix. The gems were packed in small bags labeled “Made in India”.

Two Indian passenger planes collided in 1950 and 1966 on Mont Blanc at an altitude of 4810 meters. The first crash killed 58 people and the second crash 117, leaving no survivors. Since then, aircraft parts, suitcases and human remains have been found there again and again.

SDA