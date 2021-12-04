Biden warns Putin against interfering in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden in front of the White House on Friday. Keystone

The United States believes Russia is planning “aggression” against Ukraine. President Joe Biden has now announced new efforts to protect the country.

US President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against military intervention in Ukraine, announcing new efforts to protect the Eastern European country. “What I’m doing now is combining what I believe is a set of very comprehensive and meaningful initiatives to move forward with Mr Putin and make it more difficult for people to do what he cares about,” Biden said. , According to CNN.

Last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said there was evidence that Russia was planning “major aggression against Ukraine.” The evidence is not yet on the table. According to undeniable reports, Russia has concentrated large numbers of troops in areas far from the Ukrainian border.

Online meeting between Putin and Biden

“We have known for a long time about Russia’s actions and I expect we will have a long discussion,” Biden told the White House press office. He said he would not accept any “red lines” from Putin.

Russia annexed Crimea, a Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula, after the violent overthrow of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. Since then, pro-Moscow rebels have been battling pro-Western government in Kiev in the east of the country.

The Russian government is currently preparing for an online meeting between Putin and Biden. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that this could happen after Putin’s planned visit to India on Monday. The date and time have yet to be agreed with Washington. According to the Kremlin, the talks will focus on progress in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

dpa