Madness Arise: Cancel culture has already hit here

1/22 Their concert was cancelled: the band Lawarm.

They play reggae music and wear rastas – which is why the band Laworm got into trouble in July. His appearance at the Bernese Brasserie Lorraine was cancelled. The organizers thus acceded to the wishes of the audience who accused the band of cultural appropriation. Because all the members of the band are white.

Such an approach is called a culture of cancellation. It is a political term for efforts to boycott those accused of discriminatory or unethical behavior in social and professional contexts. In concrete terms: should not be invited from meetings and events and should not be given a platform.

Now the debate about Winnetou has erupted in Germany. For generations, Winnedo, the Native American hero created by Carl May (1842-1912), has been celebrated by children around the world. On August 11, a new episode appeared with “The Young Chief Winnedo” – for now. Because publisher Ravensburger has already withdrawn the book from sale. This is due to allegations of racism on social media.

Children’s book author accused of racism

The phenomenon is not new. The cancellation culture has already struck in the past. Again and again, artists and their works are the focus. For example, children’s book author Enid Blyden (1897-1968). Britt is known for the “Five Friends” series of children’s books.

In 1997, Blyton’s former home in Chessington, south-west London, was updated by English Heritage, the organization that manages and preserves historic houses, on their website. Blyton wrote in 2020 that Blyton’s work has been criticized for its “racism, racism and low literary value”.

He referred to the 1966 story “Little Black Doll,” in which the doll’s face was washed “clean” by rain. In 1960, Macmillan publishers refused to publish Blyton’s book because it contained “old-fashioned racism”.

Controversial journalist praised

Musicians are also affected. Banjo player Winston Marshall, 34, had to leave country rock band Mumford & Sons last year. The 34-year-old explained the step, as he wanted to protect his bandmates.

Marshall praised Andy Nko, 36, for a critical book he wrote about Antifa in March, calling the controversial reporter a “courageous man.” Criticism arose on social media with some users accusing the musician of spreading fascism. Marshall apologized. Mumford & Sons albums have been certified multi-platinum in the UK.

“Sometimes there is a misunderstanding”

In 2020, the death of Austrian cabaret artist Lisa Eckhardt, 29, at the Harborfront Literary Festival in Hamburg, Germany caused a stir. He was accused of using racist and anti-Semitic clichés. After the outcry, he was invited again, but declined.

“Sometimes there’s a malicious misunderstanding,” Eckhardt said at the time. Some have a classically conditioned reflex to respond to stimulus words. “How do you deal with anti-Semitism and racism? Are they banned or reduced to humor? I’m always on the side of humor,” says Eckhart.

A TV career ended with a tweet

“Roseanne” actress Roseanne Barr (69) buried her career in 2018 with a tweet. He compared Valerie Jarrett (65), one of US President Barack Obama’s (61) closest advisers, to a monkey. “If the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby, it would look like Valerie Jared,” he wrote in a tweet he later deleted. In doing so, he not only mentions the unproven conspiracy theory that Jared is a Muslim. Barr thus discriminated against the Afro-American woman, common among racists, a monkey.

As a result, the highly successful “Roseanne” show, which she returned to two months ago after a 20-year absence from TV, was shelved.

The 69-year-old has been branded a racist around the world, has not apologized for tweeting while under the influence of pills, and has clashed with his co-stars. Not heard from the bar, she went into hiding.

No more watching movies

American film star Woody Allen (86) has no understanding of the Cancel Culture phenomenon. “I think it’s a temporary phase of stupidity — future generations will laugh about it because it’s embarrassing,” she told Playboy magazine in July.

Allen has long faced allegations of sexual abuse within the family, which he denies. On August 4, 1992, Woody Allen allegedly raped his seven-year-old daughter, Dylan Farrow. The 37-year-old remains on trial to this day. The filmmaker denies the attack.

And he split from his wife Mia Farrow (77) and married his adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn (51) causing a stir. So many requests were made not to show his pictures. (jmh/AFP)