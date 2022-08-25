August 25, 2022

Madness Arise: Cancel culture has already hit here

Terence Abbott

Their concert was cancelled: the band Lawarm.

They play reggae music and wear rastas – which is why the band Laworm got into trouble in July. His appearance at the Bernese Brasserie Lorraine was cancelled. The organizers thus acceded to the wishes of the audience who accused the band of cultural appropriation. Because all the members of the band are white.

Such an approach is called a culture of cancellation. It is a political term for efforts to boycott those accused of discriminatory or unethical behavior in social and professional contexts. In concrete terms: should not be invited from meetings and events and should not be given a platform.

