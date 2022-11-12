November 12, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Vladimir Putin is seeking surrender from the West

Terence Abbott 31 mins ago 2 min read

Russian expert says

Putin is said to have been offered a capitulation from the West

Vladimir Putin offered to surrender. The offer came from the West, and even politicians from the Kremlin leader’s inner circle were in favor of accepting it.

1/7

The West offers to surrender Putin.

Vladimir Putin’s (70) forces must withdraw from Cherson, Ukraine. A defeat for the Kremlin leader – the prospect of surrender from the West is said to have reached him.

This was reported by Valery Solovyi, who lectured at the Moscow Institute of International Relations. According to his own reports, he has contacts in the Kremlin. Reports on it “Daily Mail”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Putin’s army even recruits students

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Donald Trump rages against Ron D’s ‘hypocrisy’

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Farmer Hans falls in love with Olga, the wife of farmer Carl

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Vladimir Putin is seeking surrender from the West

31 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin’s army even recruits students

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Donald Trump rages against Ron D’s ‘hypocrisy’

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Farmer Hans falls in love with Olga, the wife of farmer Carl

1 day ago Terence Abbott