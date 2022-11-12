Vladimir Putin is seeking surrender from the West

Vladimir Putin offered to surrender. The offer came from the West, and even politicians from the Kremlin leader’s inner circle were in favor of accepting it.

Vladimir Putin’s (70) forces must withdraw from Cherson, Ukraine. A defeat for the Kremlin leader – the prospect of surrender from the West is said to have reached him.

This was reported by Valery Solovyi, who lectured at the Moscow Institute of International Relations. According to his own reports, he has contacts in the Kremlin. Reports on it “Daily Mail”.

This is how surrender should be

The Russian surrender offer states that Russia will give up all previously captured areas in Ukraine. It came from the West after consultation with Kiev. It comes after Putin’s forces were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson after a humiliating defeat.

Only a few areas should have special regulations. The Crimean Peninsula should therefore be declared a demilitarized zone at least until 2029. A more than 60-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone is to be created along Ukraine’s border with Belarus and Russia.

Another condition is that Russia gives up its military presence in Transnistria. Ukraine also made concessions. In return, the offer included a guarantee that Ukraine would not join NATO for the next seven years. Access will therefore be denied by 2029.

It will happen to Putin

A personal arrangement was also made for Putin. The Kremlin boss and his close associates should not be charged with war crimes. They should even keep their positions of authority.

Especially with an offer to surrender: the Kremlin politicians around Putin don’t hate it. According to Soloway, they are positive about the prospect.

Six countries were involved in the project. These would have agreed to provide security guarantees for the contract. Solovy did not make public what these were.

It is not known how Putin responded to this

It is currently unclear how Putin responded. Solovey simply declares: “If the President rejects these conditions, which the Russian regime is willing to accept, military action will continue.”

However, the suspension of bombing should not be seen as a capitulation. “Consultations are continuing and efforts are being made to get more time to assess the situation.” (eu)