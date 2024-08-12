August 12, 2024

Nowhere in Europe is going to a restaurant more expensive than in Switzerland

Terence Abbott 43 mins ago 2 min read

Nowhere in Europe is a three-course meal more expensive than in Zurich and Geneva. Reykjavik and Copenhagen are also expensive.

Marcel Urech
Van

Restaurants in Europe: That’s it

  • In Zurich and Geneva, a 3-course meal costs 117.20 francs on average.

  • You pay 4.7 times less in Skopje, North Macedonia, Europe’s cheapest city.

  • This makes Switzerland the most expensive place to eat in all of Europe.

How much would a 3-course meal for two cost at a mid-range restaurant in Europe? Travel website Ferrygogo.de analyzed it: the European average is 53.10 francs, Switzerland is twice as expensive at 107.14 francs.

Zurich and Geneva are more expensive

In Zurich and Geneva, as in Geneva, a 3-course menu costs around 117.20 francs. Iceland’s Reykjavik (108.10 francs), Finland’s Espoo (104.32 francs) and Denmark’s Copenhagen (101.71 francs) are third, fourth and fifth.

Ferrygogo.de

These are the cheapest cities

According to Ferrygogo.de, the cheapest three-course train in Europe is Skopje (North Macedonia, 24.67 francs), Sofia (Bulgaria, 38.80 francs) and Porto (Portugal, 42.20 francs). Warsaw (Poland, 44.55 francs) and Thessaloniki (Greece, 45.03 francs) are also in the top 5.

Ferrygogo.de

You can eat cheaply in these countries

Portugal (37.92 francs) and Spain and Greece (47.40 francs each) are the cheapest travel destinations for restaurants on average. Germany and France (56.90 francs each) are cheaper than the Netherlands (66.38 francs) and Belgium (75.85 francs). Basically, Northwestern Europe is clearly more expensive than Eastern and Southern Europe.

Ferrygogo.de

This is how much tipping is appropriate in Europe

In Switzerland it is customary to leave tips in restaurants or hotels. But what about the rest of Europe? Basically, the more touristy the area, the higher the tip. In some countries it is enough if you round up the bill. In this article you can find an overview of the tipping rules of 46 countries in Europe.

