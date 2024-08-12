Nowhere in Europe is going to a restaurant more expensive than in Switzerland

Nowhere in Europe is a three-course meal more expensive than in Zurich and Geneva. Reykjavik and Copenhagen are also expensive.

Restaurants in Europe: That’s it In Zurich and Geneva, a 3-course meal costs 117.20 francs on average.

You pay 4.7 times less in Skopje, North Macedonia, Europe’s cheapest city.

This makes Switzerland the most expensive place to eat in all of Europe.

How much would a 3-course meal for two cost at a mid-range restaurant in Europe? Travel website Ferrygogo.de analyzed it: the European average is 53.10 francs, Switzerland is twice as expensive at 107.14 francs.

Zurich and Geneva are more expensive

In Zurich and Geneva, as in Geneva, a 3-course menu costs around 117.20 francs. Iceland’s Reykjavik (108.10 francs), Finland’s Espoo (104.32 francs) and Denmark’s Copenhagen (101.71 francs) are third, fourth and fifth.

These are the cheapest cities

According to Ferrygogo.de, the cheapest three-course train in Europe is Skopje (North Macedonia, 24.67 francs), Sofia (Bulgaria, 38.80 francs) and Porto (Portugal, 42.20 francs). Warsaw (Poland, 44.55 francs) and Thessaloniki (Greece, 45.03 francs) are also in the top 5.

You can eat cheaply in these countries

Portugal (37.92 francs) and Spain and Greece (47.40 francs each) are the cheapest travel destinations for restaurants on average. Germany and France (56.90 francs each) are cheaper than the Netherlands (66.38 francs) and Belgium (75.85 francs). Basically, Northwestern Europe is clearly more expensive than Eastern and Southern Europe.

This is how much tipping is appropriate in Europe

