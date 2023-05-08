US Presidential Election 2024 – Americans Doubt About Biden’s Health, Poll – News

A majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden is unqualified to hold office effectively, according to a poll.

63 percent criticize his mental acuity and 62 percent his physical condition.

Only 1,000 adults participated in the survey.

It was only in late April that the 80-year-old Biden announced he would seek re-election in 2024.

The Washington Post and ABC published the poll on Sunday. Citizens were very positive that former US President Donald Trump wants to run for re-election next year. Most of them confirmed that the 76-year-old was mentally and physically fit for the position in the White House.

Little support from the Democratic camp

54 percent rated Trump mentally fit and 64 percent rated him physically fit for the state’s highest office. Biden was slightly ahead of his rival in the poll: the question of honesty and trustworthiness. However, neither of them could secure a majority here.

41 percent rated Biden as honest and trustworthy, compared to 33 percent for Trump. Overall, the incumbent has problems generating enthusiasm among the people for a second term. Even among Democratic supporters, only 36 percent said they wanted Biden to be the Democratic presidential nominee. 58 percent preferred “someone else.”

With the announcement of Biden

According to the Washington Post and ABC, 1,006 adults participated in the survey. They were interviewed over phone from April 28 to May 3. Biden announced on April 25 that he would seek re-election in 2024. Biden becomes the oldest president of all time in the White House in 2021.

He will be 81 at the election in a year and a half, and 86 at the end of his second term. Biden’s age and eligibility to run for president have long been the subject of debate. Party.

Purana: He wants to rule for four more years: US President Joe Biden.

AP Photo/Archive/Patrick Semansky



The Democratic Party continues to try to dispel such concerns. In an interview with MSNBC on Friday, Biden said of his age: “I’ve gained a lot of wisdom. I know more than most people.” He has “more experience than anyone who has ever run for this office.”