January 30, 2023

Ukraine War: Wagner Mercenary Tells About Brutal Business

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigossin is said to have already recruited around 30,000 men from Russian prisons.

Oleg B.* knows what he wants: freedom. He was from a Russian prison for drug offences. When members of Wagner’s group went to his penal colony to recruit, they were promised a deal: amnesty would be granted to anyone who survived six months. B agreed.

After completing his recruit training in occupied Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, he was deployed for only a month, spending two days on the front lines of the trenches. He was captured by the Ukrainians just before Christmas.

